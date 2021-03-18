Local couple gives back to nonprofits in need

Debra Pease, right, is pictured presenting a monetary donation to Caroline Pate, executive director of the Galveston Island Humane Society. Pease and her husband, Steve Broom, of Sea Isle, has raised more than $7,000 in profits from the sale of their book “Yoda & the Captain: A Pandemic Journal of Cocktails,” which was published in November 2020. The couple also gave a portion of the proceeds as a donation to the Lighthouse Charity Team.

