Galveston student named youth ambassador

Galveston native Aundre Smith, a member of the Johnny Mitchell branch of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston, was named the 2020-2021 Youth Ambassador by the Afterschool Alliance in Washington in October 2020. During the virtual program, Smith completed a series of assignments to learn more about the national after-school field. He also learned how to share his positive after-school story with others to influence policymakers. This culminated in his meeting with U.S. Representatives and making remarks on Capitol Hill at the "Afterschool for All Challenge" in April.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription