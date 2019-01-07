Jarod Cooley receives Eagle Scout rank

Texas City resident, Jarod Cooley, received his Eagle Scout Rank on Aug. 8. Jarod is a member of the League City Troop No. 554 under the direction of Scout Master Steven Bradford. Along with the help of 30 volunteers, Jarod completed his Eagle Project of a Gaga Ball Pit, three carpet ball tables and refurbishing the playground for Living Faith Outreach in Dickinson. Jarod will receive his Eagle Scout Badge at his Eagle Court of Honor on Jan. 12. Pictured from left are Bradford, Jarod Cooley, brothers Joseph Jr. and Dustin Cooley, and father Joseph Cooley.
