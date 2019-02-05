Vivian Allen named Volunteer of the Month

Vivian Allen, Keep La Marque Beautiful Commissioner and La Marque Garden Club President, was named Volunteer of the Month by Keep Texas Beautiful for February. Allen works on city beautification efforts, spearheads educational programs and starts community gardens all over town. Vivian and her partner, Benny, personally care for flowerbeds at La Marque City Hall, landscaping at La Marque Public Library and a Community Garden at La Marque Economic Development Corporation.