Vivian Allen named Volunteer of the Month

Vivian Allen, Keep La Marque Beautiful Commissioner and La Marque Garden Club President, was named Volunteer of the Month by Keep Texas Beautiful for February. Allen works on city beautification efforts, spearheads educational programs and starts community gardens all over town. Vivian and her partner, Benny, personally care for flowerbeds at La Marque City Hall, landscaping at La Marque Public Library and a Community Garden at La Marque Economic Development Corporation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.