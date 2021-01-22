The principal of Kohfeldt Elementary School in Texas City Independent School District recently announced the honor roll for the second nine-weeks of the 2020-21 academic school year.
All A’s
First grade: Ava Beavin, Alister Corpuz, Elijah Frausto, Jose Garcia, Sebastian Garcia, Serenity Goins, Addison Greer, Charles Halford-Thompson, Ananiah Mireles, Dylan Morales, Baylee Patterson, Olivia Pheanis, Greasun Reading, Ximena Salazar-Alday, Kaylie Schwamb, Natalie Smallwood, Ethan Taylor, and Aliyah Valdiviez.
Second grade: Brylee Bellow, Kiersten Bukowski, Adrienne Day, Raini Domino, Jakob Hernandez, Mandon Muzquiz, Brody Ochoa, Judah Ojeda-Garza, Sylas Shane, Ja’Shon Stewart, Anthony Valdiviez, and K’Son Williams.
Third grade: Yahir Gutierrez, Andrea Maldonado, Jade Mendez Pimentel, and Kayden Richardson.
Fourth grade: Tavien Bernard, Ah’Mauri Chinn, and Kyri Feast.
A/B honor roll
First grade: Jayden Alejandro, Pablo Baizan Jr, Seth Becker, Itzel Beltran, Ryan Bonner, Ronaldo Castillo Jr, Liam Claros, Mona Covarrubias Lemons, Jaiden Flores, Paul Fry, Jaxen Fuentes, Genesis Gomez, Evelyn Guerrero, Mizael Martinez Hernandez, Alejandro Martinez, Elijah Martinez, Joseph Martinez, Charisma Matthews, Zoriah Millard, Lyzbeth Moncada, Harim Solis, Serenity Vasquez, Kevin Vera, Iris Wright, and Payton Wright.
Second grade: Ralph Atchison, Micheal Brumley, Skye Castro, Zavier Cintron, Isabella Cruz, Jace De La Garza, Valerie Filoteo, Tianna Fontenot, Eric Fuentes, Lai Garza, Xavier Jeter, Sirenity Langley, King Lee, Izabella Marcellino, Tyler Prather, Nikolas Rivera, Angelica Rodriguez, and Mason Smith.
Third grade: Keiry Aroche Martinez, Chloe Brooks, Cayden Chollett, Maya Dickerson, Easton Gale, Victoran Johnson, Fernanda Juarez, Isabella Martinez, Levi Nolley, Sarah Perez Galvez, Maddox Pyle, Matthew Ramos, Carlos Reyes, Ghael Reyes, Joseph Rodriguez, Melanie Romero, Yorley Valderrabano, Gisselle Verdia, and Juan Villegas.
Fourth grade: Allison Acosta, Natalie Bocanegra, Jaida Bryant, Anastasia Camacho, Eleina Carrizales, Maliha Castro, Amiya Courchane, Angela Cruz Reyes, Jayla Dearing, Del Cid Majano, Ethan Dynes, Keniara Edmond, Joshua Garcia, Kaden Garza, Keyla Gomez, Perlita Gonzales Rodrigues, Esmeralda Gonzalez, Pablo Guerrero, Angela Hernandez, Romeo Hernandez, Zaira Lrema Vega, Ava Mader, Deyis Martinez Solis, Kaylynn Martinez, Mariaelena Martinez, Chase Matthews, Aaron Medlock, Rondo Nelson, Aracely Pardo, Jezayl Reyes Bustos, Leonardo Rivera, Karissa Roberts, David Rosas, Andrea Waleska Villalvir Solis, and Datrick Walker.
