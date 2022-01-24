The following students made the honor roll for the second nine-weeks of the 2021-22 school year at Ambassadors Preparatory Academy in Galveston.
All A's
First grade: Kameron Alvarado, Kalani Carter, Ameer Lewis, Sadie Roberts, Kyla Shinette, Dmitry Suayan and Daileigh Zeitler.
Second grade: Khi Edwards, Kyndallyn Gonzalez, Donovan Robinson, and Zavery Segura.
Fourth grade: Yosalena Rivera.
Fifth grade: Autumn Foster, Camilia Galvez and Chase Lewis.
Sixth grade: Alexa James Holloway.
Eighth grade: Lenore Migues.
A/B honor roll
First grade: Loran Bailey, Chylsea Brown, Delilah Brown, Alonso De Los Santos, Rafael Flores, Stella Kirk, Noah Noel Birl, Mia Quiroz, Crysalynn Simon, Nala Smith, Kimiah Threet, Gauge Tolar and Maryce Walker.
Second grade: Raija Bailey, Kase Chambers, Tieraney Ellis, Adrian Gould, Hailey Lewis, Alivia Merriweather, Kelly Morales, Jeymari Robles King, Alyssa Shine, Zuri Wallace, and Michael Zarate.
Third grade: John Lopez.
Fourth grade: Maura Biaza Guerrero, Michaela Davis, Rhylin Dean, Cameron Himes, Zephaniah Johnson and Marissa Williams.
Fifth grade: Christopher Curtis, Jur’Nea Davis, Blaire Keels and Kaylee Sampson.
Sixth grade: Kayde Auzenne, Isaiah Cabrera, Elrisha Darby and Madison Edwards.
Seventh grade: Dahniya Merchant and Joshua Segovia.
Eighth grade: Celeste Maati, Raymond Moultrie, Gabriel Portal and Alora Signo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.