Henry Gomez donates $1,000 to foundation

The McKinney Foundation was presented with a donation of $1,000 for its scholarship fund from Henry Gomez during McKinney Memorial United Methodist Church’s 99th church anniversary celebration. Pictured from left to right are Edna Courville, Janice Hayes, chairperson of foundation, and Gomez.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.