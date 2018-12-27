ILA Local No. 1443 gives back to community

The International Longshoremen Association No. 1443 held its 15th annual donation of toys and gift cards, which were presented to the Blue Santa program of the Galveston Police Dept. Pictured from left to right are Andy Gonzales, Chris Medina, Elia Jones, and Robert Jackson III.
