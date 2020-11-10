The principal of Kohfeldt Elementary School recently announced the honor roll for the first nine-weeks of the 2020-21 academic school year.
All A’s
First grade: Jayden Alejandro, Ava Beavin, Ryan Bonner Jr., Alister Corpuz, Mona Covarrubias Lemons, Jamail Cross-Walker, Elijah Frausto, Jaxen Fuentes, Christopher Garcia, Jose Garcia, Sebastian Garcia, Serenity Goins, Addison Greer, Evelyn Guerrero, Charles Halford-Thompson, Caylee Hardy, Anthony Henry, Jo’Raeirah Jenkins, Mia Martinez, Kaiden Miles, Zoriah Millard, Ananiah Mireles, Dylan Morales, Greasun Reading, Kaylie Schwamb, Natalie Smallwood, Titus Stanley, Ethan Taylor, Aliyah Valdiviez, and Iris Wright.
Second grade: Ralph Atchison III, Brylee Bellow, Skye Castro, Colby Chollett, Isabella Cruz, Adrienne Day, Jase De La Garza, Valerie Filoteo, Tianna Fontenot, Eric Fuentes Jr, Lai Garza, Isabella Morales, Mandon Muzquiz, Brody Ochoa, Judah Ojeda-Garza, Sylas Shane, Ah’Myriah Smith, Mason Smith, Ja’Shon Stewart, and Anthony Valdiviez.
Third grade: Chloe Brooks, Cayden Chollett, Tristan Cisneros, Alyssa Clark, Easton Gale, Christian Greene, Yahir Gutierrez, Brielle Harris, Victoran Johnson, Genesis Leal, Andrea Maldonado, Isabella Martinez, Isaiah Martinez, Jade Mendez Pimentel, Kaden Paul, Kayden Richardson, Chloe Villarreal, and Jadynn Walker.
Fourth grade: Gracie Alder, Brooklinn Bellow, Ah’Mauri Chinn, Pablo Guerrero, Sofia Martinez, Deysi Martinez Solis, and Aracely Pardo.
A/B honor roll
First grade: Daniel Aviles, Pablo Baizan, Itzel Beltran, Jose Cabrera III, Ronaldo Castillo, Liam Claros, Emily Cruces, Da’Darina Downey, Paul Fry, Genesis Gomez, Jada Harden, Alexis Harris, Angel Long, Alejandro Martinez Jr, Mizael Martinez Hernandez, Charisma Matthews, Lyzbeth Moncada, Baylee Patterson, Zak Rodriguez, Aleighya Salcido, Harim Solis, Serenity Vasquez, Leah Walker, Caileigh Wilson, Chloe Wilson, Payton Wright, and Oziel Zavala.
Second grade: Brylee Bellow, Kylan Belville, Kiersten Bukowski, Mellany Davis, Devin Hawkins Jr, Xavier Jeter, Sirenity Langley, Izabella Marcellino, Nayelli Morales, Kynlee Norton, Tyler Prather, McKenzie Randle, Nikolas Rivera, Jazlin Roberts, Jimena Rodriguez, Mazzy Romero, and De’Lyla Swan.
Third grade: Keiry Aroche Martinez, Edin Barahona, Kayla Bonner, Tatyanna Cail, Ezekiel Chavez, Maya Dickerson, Liliana Flores, Phillip Fry Jr, Jessie Garcia, Iris Garcia-Gonzalez, Jazmin Gonzalez, John Hardeman, Alex Jaramillo, Ryllen Johnson, Za’Ziah Jones, Fernanda Juarez, Howard Long, Abrielle Martinez-Antoine, Arianna Moncada, Levi Nolley, Sophia Orta Gonzalez, Nikolas Pena, Sarah Perez Galvez, Jaycee Prendergast, Maddox Pyle, Matthew Ramos, Carlos Reyes, Joseph Rodriguez, Royce Rodriguez, Valeria Rodriguez, Ariana Romero, Melanie Romero, Jacob Ross, Elizabeth Urquizo, Yorley Valderrabano, Gisselle Verdia, Mylenko Villanueva, Juan Villegas, Justin West Jr, and Lilliahna Wright.
Fourth grade: Natalie Aguilar, Undria Allen, Tavien Bernard, Eleina Carrizales, Amiya Courchane, Isaac Covarrubias, Daveon Davis, Aydriann Dearmon, Evert Del Cid Majano, Ethan Dynes, Keniara Edmond, David Efird, Kyri Feast, Christian Garcia, Kaden Garza, Scarleth Garza, Perlita Gonzales Rodrigues, Esmeralda Gonzalez, Elijah Greif, Peiton Hendon, Angela Hernandez, Klarissa Hernandez, Matthew Hernandez, Romeo Hernandez, Ezra Jenkins, Leyla Jimenez, Darrion Joiner, Aaron Medlock, Rondo Nelson, Karissa Roberts, David Rosas, Cristian Sosa, Andrea Waleska Villalvir Solis, Datrick Walker Jr, and Drew Waters.
