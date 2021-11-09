The principal of Simms Elementary School in the Texas City Independent School District recently announced the honor roll for the first nine-weeks of the 2021-22 academic school year.

All A’s

First grade: Alex Abrego, Genesis Arnold, Cadence Casteel, Jabari Cleveland, Deshun Edwards, Khloie Franklin, Shealai’ Jackson, Kori’Elle Johnson, Nathaniel Khor, Braelyn Kovacevich, Shiny Kuate, Sunny Kuate, Isaac Romero, and Paitton Wyles.

Third grade: Landon Campbell, Tucker Ferguson, Amaterasu Harris, and Jamarion Miller.

A/B honor roll

First grade: Symmon Aguilibeazu, Ka’Miya Filer, Khloe Garza, Eli Guillen, Deonte Haynes, Haley Humphrey, Nyla Lamar, Isaac Pacheco, Phillip Pervis, Ma’Kya Pomier, Bronson Rawls, K’Den Shelton, Audriana Thomas and Carter Tipps.

Second grade: Robert Banks.

Third grade: Naa’il Aaron, Estreya Aguilar, Dior Ardie, Evian Brown, Jeremiah Copeland, Liam Croom, Khari Daniels, Jayden Griffin, Dezavier Hill, Nikolai Huggins, Asah Jones, Kenneth Minor, Perswataun Oaks, RaNiyah Phillips, Kenzely Pickney-Averette, Jena Ramirez, Kaylee Robinson, Riley Sellers, Savannah Sievers, Aiyanna Simon, DeShanna Turner, and Jersi Walker.

Fourth grade: Melody Amaya, Kaylee Ashford, Tabitha Banks, Gabriella Camarena, Jontae Denman, Mari Donerson, Charmaine Douglas, Deriyuan Edison, Maylyn Eldreth, Vivan Estrada, Royce Evans, Paris Franklin, Angie Garcia Ramirez, Arionna Garrett, Evelyn Gogle, Jaiden Hector, Zoey Letroise, Soleil Mason, Jamarius Miller, Censeir Murray, Trayvon Nichols, Tristan Pierson, Raymond Porter, and Elijah Welborn.

Fifth grade: Donte Franklin, Isaac Letroise, Willow Mason, Zachary McDaniel, Xavien Sinegaure, Tre’shawn Stevens, Danielle Williams, and David Williams.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription