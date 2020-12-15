DAR chapter presents preservation award

The Sam Houston Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution presented Ronnie and Nancy Richards, and daughters, Amber Murphy and Shawna Erminger the Excellence in Historic Preservation Award for their hard work on the restoration of the Butler’s Bank built in 1909 at the corner of Michigan and Second streets in League City. Pictured from left is Deborah Gammon, Erminger, Susan Smith, Murphy, Rita Ash, Ronnie Richards, Katie Hill, Nancy Richards, Flora Calaway, Sarah Cook, Susan Adams, Beth Sears, Catherine Gill, and Jody Jackson.