DAR chapter presents preservation award

The Sam Houston Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution presented Ronnie and Nancy Richards, and daughters, Amber Murphy and Shawna Erminger the Excellence in Historic Preservation Award for their hard work on the restoration of the Butler’s Bank built in 1909 at the corner of Michigan and Second streets in League City. Pictured from left is Deborah Gammon, Erminger, Susan Smith, Murphy, Rita Ash, Ronnie Richards, Katie Hill, Nancy Richards, Flora Calaway, Sarah Cook, Susan Adams, Beth Sears, Catherine Gill, and Jody Jackson.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription