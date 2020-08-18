Sam Houston Chapter of DAR happenings

The Sam Houston Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution honored members of the League City Suffrage Club, which was organized Dec. 13, 1914, with posters and flags for their contribution to helping giving women the right to vote at Fairview Cemetery in League City. Pictured from left is Deborah Gammon, historic preservation chair; Rita Ash, first vice regent; and Catherine Gill, member.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription