First-grader wins gold medal at art show

Harrison Evans, a first-grader at Odyssey Academy Bay Area, was one of the gold medal winners at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo's annual art contest. His entry will be displayed in the Hayloft Gallery in the NRG Center and he also will have an opportunity to apply for an art scholarship.

