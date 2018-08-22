The Rotary Club of Galveston introduced Antoine Bayle, from France, as its exchange student for the upcoming 2018-19 school year. Bayle, center, will attend Ball High School. Also pictured exchanging flags are Club President Ruth Finkelstein Suhler, and Ulli Budelmann, executive secretary and counselor for the club's exchange students.
