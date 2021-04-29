Galveston College happenings

Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration instructor Karen Alsept stands with her 10 Quickstart-plus HVAC Helper students who all passed their EPA Section 608 Universal certification exam at the completion of their training on April 9. Pictured from left is Andrew Quintana, Alsept, Alex Neal, Efrain Garza, Yulianna Perez, Ramses Flores Demetrio, Andre Perry, Joshua Marshall, Ronald Cokins, Zachary Folse and Leonardo Morales.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription