Alumni give back to local school

Alumni of Kirwin, Dominican and Ursuline schools held its 50th high school reunion the weekend of Oct. 5, and donated the remaining funds of $1,500 to O'Connell College Preparatory Academy. Pictured is Pet Mais Pittman, right, an alumni of the class of 1968 at Ursuline Academy, presenting the check to Patti Abbott, principal of O'Connell.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription