Rotary Club of Galveston happenings

Rotarian Marie Robb was recognized as a VIT "Foreman" at a recent meeting of the Rotary Club of Galveston for her contribution to the Rotary Club of Galveston's Galveston Rotary Foundation. The VIT (defined as "Fifth in Texas") initiative was created to encourage contributions to the foundation which in turn provides grants to nonprofit organizations committed to improving the health, education and welfare of the Galveston community. Also pictured is Rotarian Neil Nathan.