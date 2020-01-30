Rotary Club of Galveston happenings

Rotarian Marie Robb was recognized as a VIT "Foreman" at a recent meeting of the Rotary Club of Galveston for her contribution to the Rotary Club of Galveston's Galveston Rotary Foundation. The VIT (defined as "Fifth in Texas") initiative was created to encourage contributions to the foundation which in turn provides grants to nonprofit organizations committed to improving the health, education and welfare of the Galveston community. Also pictured is Rotarian Neil Nathan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.