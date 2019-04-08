National Parkinson's Awareness Month 19 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email On April 2, Mayor Mike Foreman, right, was joined by Keith and Marge Henderson of Gulf Parkinson's Source, a local support group, as he proclaimed April as National Parkinson’s Awareness Month at the city of Friendswood. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for Reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesFormer Ball High employee charged with assaultSanta Fe teacher accused of sex with students pleas to lesser chargeSigns say popular Pier 21 restaurant is closedMan dies in custody at Texas City jailOne dead, one charged after Sunday shootingGalveston home of Jack Johnson heavily damaged by firePolice seek help identifying body found near 38th St.Galveston man's death being investigated as a homicideTwo badly injured after Sunday shootingI-45 weekend crash victim identified CollectionsPhotos: Astros Home OpenerPhotos: Monday at the 2019 Galveston County Fair & RodeoPhotos: Galveston County Fair and Rodeo OpensPhotos: 1st Saturday of the Galveston County Fair & RodeoPhotos: Astros 6, Athletics 0Photos: Houston Dynamo 3, Vancouver Whitecaps 2Photos: Texas City vs. Santa Fe boys soccerPhotos: Houston Dynamo 2, Montreal Impact 1 CommentedNewspaper has shown bias against President Trump (152)Trump didn't coordinate with Russia in 2016, report declares (124)Releasing the Mueller report is in the best interest of the public (97)Protestors in Galveston call for release of Mueller report (77)Booming energy industry is helping keep Texas strong (63)Voting Democrat is the only way to help our children (58)Help us advocate for this bill against pollution (50)We must remember that we're all one blood — American (37)Legal systems works for the rich, against the poor (32)President Trump should focus on all Americans (31)
