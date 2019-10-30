La Marque native stars on Broadway

La Marque native, Jalynn Steele, is currently starring in the Broadway production "The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical" through Jan. 5 at the Longacre Theatre in New York. Steele, a graduate of La Marque High School, has also starred in "The Wiz," "After Midnight," "Sesame Street" and "Rock of Ages" just to name a few.
