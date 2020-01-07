The following students made the honor roll for the second six-weeks of the 2019-20 school year at Stewart Elementary School in Hitchcock.
All A's
Trinity Becker, Terrell Dobbins, Gabriel Espana, Aidan Gaughan, Kaylee Heydari-Dekhkordi, Amillia McCullough, Addisyn Nyberg, Gage Owens, Valerie Torres, Jae’Shon Alexander, Alahya Filer, James Maroni, Aaliyha Perez, Alexis Ramos, Amber Williams, Patrick Brayden Brock, Zoila Brooks, Duane Crear, Anjelica Garcia, Tyrone Richard, Angelina Silva, Gabriel Smith, and D’Ziah Spurlock.
A/B honor roll
My’Kell Alvarez, Nayeli Arias-Alejandre, Abigail Armendariz, Audriana Bergara, Zoe Bordeleon, Kylie Brandenburg, Onesti Cephus, Jayla Charles, Emir Cortez, Alisson Del Cid Guevara, Angelique Espericueta, Dallas Garcia, Mario Garcia, Lexi Garza, Fabian Gomez, Amethyst Hanrahan, Romeo Harrison, De Andre Johnson, Hargun Kaur, Tremaine Lewis, Calvin Lites–Burke, D’Zyniah Malveaux, Paul Marques, Sean McBee, Addisyn McLaughlin, Liliana Montelongo Villazana, Amir Proctor, Adrian Rivas, Brandon Runyon, Cullen Schumacher, Kolby Sockwell, Jayden Thornton, Samuel Vonderheide, Ainsley Walker, Shannyn Walker, Meilani Williams, Julieta Alejandro, Kane Allen, Ayce Alvarado Perales, Aubree Baugh, Easton Cantrell, Kahla Cantrell, Cullen Carney, Alexis Duschamp, Teralin Garner, Sofia Gomez, David Mitial, Isaiah Randle, Chloe Robinson, Graciella Vanness, Christopher Venible, Ashley Bejarano Hernandez, Deasja Bell, Princess Kylie Cayetano, Nola Cephus, Aubrey Corcoran Bell, Brandon Coreas, Kelvhon Cummings, Kaylee Duran, Rafael Flores, Taurian Fontenette, Gabriella Frutiger, Crystal Gamez, Nikori Hardy, Alaysha Harvey, Addison Harwell, Liliana Hernandez, Jimena Isidro Tabarez, Jody Jackson, Adriana Johnson, Maryah Johnson, Moriah Jordan, Isabella Kirk, Carlos Luna, Robert Martin, Kamri Mays, Javion Mc Christian, Jayden McNeil, David Morales, Jaelynn Olmsted, Zoe Patman, Kingston Payne, Urijah Pleasant, Saidey Rivera, Isabella Rodriguez, Yesenia Sanchez- Godoy, Aniyah Sanders, Baleigh Sendejas-McDaniel, Amarie Smith, Kaela Taylor, Ka’Shayla Thomas, Dennis Triplett, Cashman Urbanek, and Scout Venegas.
