COM awarded $100K Texas Mutual safety education grant

College of the Mainland was awarded a $100,000 grant from Texas Mutual Insurance Co. to continue providing funding for the college’s Gulf Coast Safety Institute Center for Risk Management, which provides workplace safety courses for community employers, workers and the general public. Pictured from left is William McGarvey, Dawn King, Donald Gartman, Kyle Dickson and Alan Waters, trustees; Eric Bourquin, vice president of safety services for Texas Mutual; Verna Henson, trustee; Warren Nichols, president of COM; and Melissa Skipworth, trustee.

