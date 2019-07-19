Nick Voris elected district governor

The Rev. Father Stelios Sitaris, of the Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, is pictured congratulating Nick Voris, right, president of the George Marinos Chapter No. 276 of the American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association, on being elected district governor at the recent AHEPA District 16 Convention held in New Orleans. Voris is the first Galveston native to receive the honor.
