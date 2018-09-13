Alice Hamm turns 100 years old

Watching the tropics. Thunderstorms - some locally heavy downpours are possible, especially during the afternoon hours. High 81F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..
Tonight
Watching the tropics. Thunderstorms. Low 79F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
