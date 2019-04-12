Rotarian Bill Leopold (right) was honored at a recent Rotary Club of Galveston meeting for not only making his seventh contribution to the Rotary Foundation, but was also recognized for his generous support of the VIT (Fifth in Texas) Foundation that supports the club’s Galveston Rotary Foundation. Presenting Leopold’s PHF+6 pin and announcing his succession to “Rancher’s” Level in the club’s VIT Foundation, were Neil Nathan and President Ruth Finkelstein-Suhler.
