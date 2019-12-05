Leah Romero honored with JETS Award

Aerodyne Industries presented Leah Romero with its JSC Engineering Technology and Science (JETS) Software Excellence Team Award for her role as team lead for the Capsule Parachute Assembly System at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston. Pictured from left is Lon Miller, Jacobs senior vice president and general manager, Fernando Galaviz, Romero, Kristin Bledsoe, and Joy Kelly, JETS deputy program manager.