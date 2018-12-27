50 Club donates to island officer

On Dec. 21, The 50 Club of Galveston presented a $5,000 check to Galveston Police Officer Klynn Scales at the Joe Max Taylor Law Enforcement Building in Galveston. Scales, in center holding check, was injured in the apprehension of a murder suspect on her last day of field training, where she found the suspect hiding under a house. Pictured with her are members of various law enforcement offices in Galveston County.