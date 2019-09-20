League City Elementary School happenings

Pictured are a few students who gathered to celebrate the re-opening of League City Elementary School at a special rededication ceremony. Students, staff, parents and community members honored the school's rich past and great future ahead. After the program, students eagerly toured guests through their new spaces, which include state-of-the-art collaboration rooms and outdoor areas for learning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.