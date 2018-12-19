FHS band does well in region band auditions

On Dec. 15, the Friendswood High School Band participated in the Texas Music Educators Association District and Region Band Auditions. Approximately 130 students were given the chance to perform audition music they had been practicing since August. The band had 57 students make the All-District Band, and of those, 43 earned All-Region Band honors. Of those, 24 students will advance to the area audition where they'll audition for the All-State Band on Jan. 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.