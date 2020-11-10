The principal of Roosevelt-Wilson Elementary School recently announced the honor roll for the first nine-weeks of the 2020-21 academic school year.
All A’s
First grade: Miranda Adams, Aeva Arnold, Jacob Biscamp, Jacquelynn Cady, Eliana Cohrs, Axel Estevez, Rorie Gerhardt, Andrea Gonzalez, Kyndra Gutierrez, Nova Harris, Christabella Jasso, Brandon Jones, Makayla Mauck, Frank Ray, Mailin Rebollo-Lopez, Sofia Reyes, A’Rianna Ruffins, Lilliana Ruiz, Troy Ruiz, Adan Sepulveda, and Finley Wade.
Second grade: Tristin Addison, Joshua Alvarez, Brooke Baugh, Michael Burns, Hadley Byrd, Hunter Cash, Colt Champagne, Arianna Claudio Guerrero, Nathan De La Garza, Noah Doak, Matthew Fontaine, Claudia Garcia, Kingston Garza, Anneliese Gerhardt, Blayton Hardung, Mason Henriksen, Declan Keener, Preston Loveless, Abigail Mann, London Miranda, Marcelina Ramirez, Eladio Ramos, Sarenity Randle, Matthew Reyes, Savas Saragoza, Darcy Schroeder, Isabella Stone, Memphis Strickland, Jonathan Valderrabano, Gage Whitehead, Jaxen Williams, and Westin Wray.
Third grade: Mateo Aguilera, Daylen Armstrong, Ella Baxley, Deztani Bosquez, Wyatt Cordova, Maya Dominguez, Dezare Garcia, Anabella Graham, Trevyn Hardung, Ashton Harris, Boston Hickox, Jaxon Jenkins, Brody Knape, Raynie Lee, Kenzie Lemley, Malia Medina, Brantley Mull, Kleo Munson, Michael Nixon, Cannon Osborne, Symone Randle, Madison Reid-Chapa, Marcus Renken, Cipriano Ruiz, Jared Sanford, Ember Seelen, Manuel Solis, Camila Soto, Liam White, and Clayton Wilstead.
Fourth grade: Alissa Benavides, Carissa Benavides. Joseph Benavides, Dason Bergvall, Brandon Brown-Gaitan, Edward Bunker, Hollie Esclavon, Zaid Fabela Perez, Katelynn Gallagher, Mia Gayton, Naryssa Hutto, Wyatt Jeong, Callie King, Peyton Manis, Kadence Murdoch, Valerie Peralta-Perez, Addisyn Pool, Emma Pope, Emily Sherwood, Marcus Simmons, Ryann Ventris, Lexington Wade, and Giselle Zavalza Monsivais.
A/B honor roll
First grade: Kiara Alvarez, Emmanuel Balderas, Olivia Bocanegra, Iliana Cantu, Joseph Castaneda, Allison Cisneros, Isaiah Clemente, Carter Cobb, Natalie Davenport, Job De Santiago Resendiz, Neveah Epps, William Esclavon, Carlos Garcia, Marilyn Garcia, Ulises Hurtado, Zander Jenkins, Jaxon Kovacevich, Gunner Lutringer, Brayden Martinez, Bentley McRae, Aleah Morgan, Elijah Ochoa, Domineik Payton, Mario Reyes, Skylar Reynolds, Xela Royal, Mason Sanders, Amon Seelen, Valentina Soto, Julieann Stone, Risky Tilley, Allyson Ventura, and Diego Zavalza.
Second grade: Noah Benavidez, Carmelo Brooks, Shany Cabrera, Emma De La Rosa, Kylie Diaz, Serenity Felton Ivey, Adilynn Flores, Liam Gonzalez-Vazquez, Matthew Henriksen, Aiden Hill, Brice Kinsey, Anahi Lopez, Jazmyn Lopez, Austin Lynch, Felix Madora, Kora McNeely, Leila Mendoza, Aaliyah Morales, Makenzie Moreno, Lacie Nixon, Leina Noel-Birl, Leonel Ochoa, Maria Prada Salazar, Elina Puentes, Alexander Ramirez, Chloe Reyes, Gerard Rivera-Barahona, Mariah Robertson, Paola Rodriguez, Aiden Roque, Izabella Roque, Charlie Shaw, and Mark Shaw.
Third grade: Miranda Adame, Joshua Allison, Dorrion Biggers, Seldon Blood, Aries Boyd-Thomas, Kaidyn Bradford, Anthony Broussard, Angel Burns, Isabella Cano, Donovan Carter, Kaitlyn Castro, Rayiona Cleveland, Elijah Coldren, Braylon Diaz, Adalynn Garcia, Niko Garcia, Ariah Graves, John Graves, Andrew Harvey, Brittany Hedrick, Tangela Holmes, Landyn Hutto, Adam Jenkins, Analisa Kime, Alyson Le Blanc, Carnell Lockett, Paul Maldonado, Lucas Millender, Yamileth Molina, Juan-Gabriel Newman, Hailey Pepin, Nathan Price, Christian Rust, Elvin Sonnier, Zayus Stewart, Aaliyah Wells, Blake Wilson, and Anthony Yarbrough.
Fourth grade: Aiden Becerra, Emma Biscamp, Joshua Biscamp, Lillian Brock, Greyson Byrd, Jonah Castaneda, Soffia Castillo, Khloe Crookshank, Sydney Dickman, Eryn Ellison, Jose Espinosa, Leonidas Estrada, Itzel Garza, Parker Heath, Amelia Heatwole, Joseph Hurst, Jillian Jenkins, Anthony Lemons, Raedyn Lynch, Valerie Melendez, Giovanni Mendoza, Kapri Munson, Ja’Niah Nolan, Tanner Oberholtzer, Isabella Ochoa-Arizpe, Alexus Perla, Hailey Pinones, Anaya Ramos, Grant Rowland, Blayne Ryder, Sophia Sanchez, Triston Savener, Holden Sims, Jalyssa Soliz, Jorge Soto Cervantes, Ethan Spotted Bear, Hector Vidales, Adrain Wells, Karley Wolfe, Paige Wolfe, Jaden Yancy, and Jayden Zepeda.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.