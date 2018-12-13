Employees of American National Insurance Co. helped to package over 200 Thanksgiving baskets for families in need via the M. I. Lewis Social Services Center in Dickinson. Pictured are some of the volunteers who helped.
Employees of Rust Ewing Insurance Co. held an in-house food drive, which were donated to the M. I. Lewis Social Services Center in Dickinson. Pictured are a few of the employees with some of the donations collected to help those in need.
For the 10th straight year, the Wentworth Family, of League City, continued its tradition of giving to the M. I. Lewis Social Services Center in Dickinson.
