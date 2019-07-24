Cade G. Roenne graduates from basic training

U.S. Air Force Airman Cade G. Roenne graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio. Roenne is the son of Henry and Amy Roenne, and is the husband of Emily Roenne, all of Friendswood. The airman also is a 2017 graduate of Friendswood High School.
