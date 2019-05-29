Marathon donates $5K to Big Brothers Big Sisters 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Keith Hightower, with Marathon Petroleum, donated $5,000 to Shannon Burke, executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters Gulf Coast to sponsor Bowl for Kids’ Sake, which is set for Oct. 4. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for Reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesWoman on probation for fatal Galveston wreck back in jailDrowned man's body recovered off San Luis PassYears after cop stole Christmas money from dying Texas City man, questions remainLowe's Galveston land goes up for auction, historic downtown building goes on the marketOfficials promise reviews after wild Jeep Weekend on Bolivar PeninsulaPolice identify 2 killed Thursday in Texas City crashTexas transgender woman who was beaten in video found deadGalveston man gets 15 years for killing over loud musicResidents worry street closure would worsen downtown Galveston floodingAn apology to our readers CollectionsPhotos: Astros 4, Red Sox 3Photos: Astros 9, Cubs 6Photos:Heights Elementary Honors VeteransPhotos: Galveston College graduates class of 2019Photos: Astros 3, White Sox 0Photos: Clear Springs vs. Atascocita Game 2Photos: Astros 11, Rangers 4Photos: Clear Falls vs. Strake Jesuit bi-district playoff game 3 CommentedTime to call the crook a crook (100)Liberals can only yap about nixing Electoral College (82)Trump's tariffs will not make America great again (76)We must work to prevent another war built on falsity (73)This is how Texas Democrats became Republicans (38)Writer's ignorance was truly astounding (37)'The time is always right to do right' (32)U.S. enslaved by indoctrination sold as education (29)Ramadan a spiritual, physical boot camp for Muslims (20)Crashes, arrests mark Bolivar Peninsula's Jeep Weekend (19)
