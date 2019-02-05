For the second year in a row, the Friendswood Junior High School cheer team participated — and won 1st place — in the National Cheerleading Association Cheer Competition on Jan. 25 through Jan. 27 in Dallas. Participants include Brylee Bauers, Korin Beverly, Corah Blair, Addison Brassell, Mia Calles, Jessica Cole, Brooke Davis, Cali Frangente, Georgia Godwin, and Camden Harris. The team is coached by Robyn Sandoval, Stephanie Meyer, Victor Fong, Bree Jones and Ozzy DeLaCruz.
