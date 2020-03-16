Assistance League of the Bay Area happenings

Pictured from left is Suzy Ferrell, Clear Creek Independent School District, Sharon Guzzino, marketing committee chairman of the Assistance League of the Bay Area, Cathy Miller Thornton, member of Assistance League of the Bay Area, and Sharon Siman, of Barnes and Noble in Webster, as they stand in front of just a few of the books donated to Assistance League for distribution to at-risk students. The group has given 13,752 books to children in need as a part of its ACTION! Week program since it began.