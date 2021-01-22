The principal of Hayley Elementary School in the Texas City Independent School District recently announced the students who made the honor roll for the second nine-weeks of the 2020-21 school year.
All A’s
First grade: Raynard Josey, Anthony Morgan, Ibraheem Nofal, and Dimonii Scurry.
Second grade: Evangeline Brown, Michael Molis, and Jasiah Scott.
A/B honor roll
First grade: Trinity Brandon-Salazar, Kamille Dixon, Bre’Asia Lewis, Wayde Pete, Jack Ramirez, Jamisyn Resendez, and Collin Smith.
Second grade: Kavionna Brown, Joshua DeLosSantos, Zoey Gimlin, Regina Guerrero-Diaz, Jordan Hines, Dylan Johnson, Stephanie Lozano, Dulce Orta-Garcia, Jahanna Robinson, and Ava Sharp.
Third grade: Aiyanna Allen, Ashlynn Black, Savannah Brown, Brooklyn Carroll, Kaliyah Evans, Kobe Garcia, Kaliyah Kitchen, Ronald Lavergne, Kaylynn Lord, Drayton McCray, Zynique Miles, Justice Narcisse-Goody, Niko Puga, Joseph Sendejas, Adam Thompson, and Da’Myra Williams.
Fourth grade: Anthony Gardner, Lilliana Gutierrez, Lauren Lavender, Rayah Josey, Alicia Martinez, Wyatt Stephens, and Rosy Torres.
Fifth grade: Melany Acevedo-Cedillo, Deyanira Alvarez, Victoria Moore, Ricardo Osorio, and Rigoberto Salinas.
