Rad Sinyak receives Gold BEAR Award

Rad Sinyak was presented with the Gold Barrios Employee Awards and Recognition (BEAR) Award for his outstanding efforts to design, develop and lead NASA's Project Mars Competition to engage the creative community across the world by inviting them to visualize NASA plans for deep space exploration through submission of a short film or poster. Also pictured is Sandy Johnson, CEO of Barrios Technology.
