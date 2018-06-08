2018 spring dean's list
The following Galveston County students have made the spring 2018 dean's list at these respective colleges and universities:
• Illinois Wesleyan University: Joshua Essary, of League City.
•••
Neal Cruz awarded scholarship
Neal Cruz, a 2018 graduate of Texas City High School, was awarded a $4,000 scholarship from the Brazoria-Galveston County Farm Bureau. Cruz will be attending the University of Houston in the fall.
•••
One Act Play contest winners
The following students were recipients of awards in the Galveston Independent School District's Middle School Theater One Act Play Contest:
• Honorable mention All-Star Cast: Brandy Mamou, Wyatt Johnson and Ramon Faustro, Collegiate Academy, Sabrina Mukhida, Bella Gavin, Sunny Higgins, Makayle Moore, and Hannah Schaun, Austin Middle School, and Soledad Gutierrez, Crenshaw Elementary and Middle School.
• All-Star Cast: Kelly Contella, Kailiyah Fontenot, and Adrian Garcia, Collegiate Academy, Jose Perez-Reyes, and Stephanie Doroteo, Crenshaw Elementary and Middle School, and Asher Templewood, and Ethan Fox, Austin Middle School.
• Outstanding technicians: Freddy Ortiz, Crenshaw Elementary and Middle School, and Seth Fortune, Austin Middle School.
• Best Actor: Sam Bell, Collegiate Academy.
• Best Actress: Lauria Cordero, Austin Middle Schol.
• Outstanding Show: "The Yellow Boat," Austin Middle School.
