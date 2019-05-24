Comp-U-Dopt donates computers to students

Houston-based nonprofit, Comp-U-Dopt, recently donated free computers to students at Burnet Elementary School in Galveston as a part of its computer adoption program. Students are pictured participating in the instructional sessions on demo computers. The students had to submit applications to receive the free computers.
