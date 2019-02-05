Clear Creek ISD 2019 grand award winners

On Jan. 22, the Clear Creek Independent School District held its 2019 Science & Engineering Fair Awards Night. Pictured, from left to right, are the grand award winners with Page Rander, board president, Ashley Hoffman, Sufei “Sophie” Gao, Himadri Gunarathna, Kumaran Selva, Taylor Reed Blanchard, Andrew Sampson, Marcus Schlauch, and Laura DuPont, board vice president.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.