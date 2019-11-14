Clear Creek ISD Education Foundation gala honorees

The Clear Creek Education Foundation held its 19th annual awards presentation and gala on Nov. 2 at South Shore Harbour Resort & Conference Center in League City. Pictured, from left is the 2019 honorees: Ron Masters, Debbie Kropp, Melissa Wiginton, Ann Hammond, Tim Kropp, Logan Reed, Jana Reed, Alexis Reed, Darren Ellisor, Jackie Mitchell, Daniel Okorodudu, Dale Okorodudu, Matthew Paulson (who was filling in for Lyzette Ruiz), and Alaina Garza.
