Texas City ISD administrator named to state committee

Margaret Lee, assistant superintendent for business and operations at Texas City Independent School District, was appointed to the Texas Association of School Business Officials Governmental Relations Committee, which is an advisory group that develops recommendations and undertakes tasks related to government relations, including but not limited to, communication with legislative bodies, the Texas Education Agency, the Teacher Retirement System, the State Board of Education Certification and the State Board of Education. 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription