COM students attend College Day in Austin

Students from College of the Mainland attended Community College Day Jan. 30 at the state Capitol in Austin. The group met with elected officials and toured the historic Capitol building. COM student Elizabeth Urban, who serves as treasurer for the Texas Junior College Student Government Association, also was recognized along with other officers.
