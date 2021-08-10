Local student recipient of national scholarship

Recommended for you
- Dickinson councilman H Scott Apley, hospitalized with COVID-19, dies at 45
- Dickinson councilman dies while hospitalized with COVID
- Galveston father searching for missing teenage daughter
- Dickinson councilman on ventilator after contracting COVID-19
- Credits roll for Cinemark in Texas City; developer pins high-rise hope on Galveston City Council
- Passengers aboard Carnival Vista test positive for COVID
- With a cousin in ICU, La Marque resident promotes vaccination
- Brookfield Reinsurance to Buy American National for $5.1 billion
- La Marque firefighter dies after monthlong hospitalization from COVID
- Not everybody knows their names: Change sweeps through Galveston's neighborhood joints
- Vaccinated are helping in COVID fight; unvaccinated aren't (81)
- Guest editorial: The American-Statesman on Dan Patrick censoring debate (69)
- It's time to revisit our libel and slander laws in US (58)
- Sign up to protest election bills Thursday in Austin (41)
- Guest commentary: Opponents spreading falsity about Texas election reform (40)
- COVID 2.0 did not have to happen (40)
- If you're unvaccinated, please take a moment to reconsider, reevaluate (40)
- Guest commentary: What is racism and where can one see it? (38)
- As COVID cases rise, some Galveston County businesses require masks again (38)
- Unvaccinated people are choosing to get COVID-19 (37)
- Democrats trampled democracy in flight from Austin (34)
- COVID-19 crisis fabricated by globalist alliance (33)
- Biden is handling immigration problem all wrong (30)
- Many Republicans uneasy about party's future, poll says (30)
- Question of the week: Are you worried about the rising number of delta-variant COVID cases? (29)
- Question of the Week: Who should pay for/maintain public charging stations for electric vehicles? (24)
- Newspaper should have called COVID victim an anti-vaxxer (24)
- Question of the Week: Should masking, social distancing and other pandemic precautions be reinstated with the rise in delta variant cases? (23)
- We're headed toward a 'People’s Republic of America' (22)
- VA requires COVID-19 vaccination for health care workers (22)
- Texas audit proposed by GOP would miss minor but real errors (20)
- 'I'm more worried now than I was 18 months ago,' UTMB doctor says (19)
- Abbott orders new try at passing GOP voting laws (19)
- Democrats who fled state aren't heroes (18)
- Some state leaders clearly are 'messin' with Texas' (18)
- Guest commentary: Those darned millennials can lead us to a better future (17)
- Sheriff's deputies sent to assist in border jail facility (17)
- High demand, tight supply mean waits for top COVID treatment in Galveston County (16)
- Republican leaders are to blame for Apley's death (16)
- Galveston City Council proposes rules for sidewalk, street art (16)
- Democrat departure over voting bills also political theater (16)
- Guest commentary: So much US history is not taught in schools (16)
- Guest commentary: Battleship Texas would be a boon for Galveston (15)
- Galveston County commissioners voice support for embattled I-45 North project (15)
- Sand pumping project gets underway at Babe's Beach in Galveston (14)
- Guest commentary: The 'Great Agnostic' was among the least-known Americans (14)
- COVID care is costly, and it could get more expensive (14)
- With a cousin in ICU, La Marque resident promotes vaccination (13)
- Up, up and away: Galveston considers ban on balloon releases (13)
- Texas election bill actually expands voter rights (13)
- Question of the Week: Have you changed your mind about COVID-19 vaccines? (13)
- Two Galveston county pastors die with COVID-19 (12)
- Port of Galveston pursuing shore power to reduce ship emissions (12)
- Texas COVID-19 wave is climbing more steeply than past waves (12)
- Galveston officials on new user fees: May as well get used to it (12)
- When it comes to vaccines — just do it (12)
- Most unvaccinated Americans don’t want shots, poll shows (11)
- Republicans the last we need to hear from on anything (11)
- Guest editorial: The Dallas Morning News on the future of Texas football (11)
- Galveston residents not happy about golf cart retrofit expenses (11)
- Galveston County vaccination rates climb on fear of delta variant (10)
- Political Buzz: Weber wants mask requirements lifted from airplanes (10)
- It's time for Galveston to take the trash out (10)
- Misapplied 'privacy' rules have abetted COVID murk (10)
- Affordable housing subsidizes low-wage employers (9)
- Citing rising cases, UTMB taking more COVID precautions (9)
- Leave Rosenberg Library alone (9)
- Question of the Week: Are problems associated with short-term rentals severe enough to warrant Galveston spending $2.3 million to hire more city marshals to crack down on violations? (9)
- I'm sick and tired of golf cart misusers in Galveston (9)
- We must remain vigilant in our fight against COVID (9)
- As campuses prepare to open, some families in Galveston County continue to home school (9)
- Journalism act would benefit newspapers, readers and businesses (8)
- Guest commentary: President Biden is right to pull troops from Afghanistan (8)
- Near-home night driving a flashpoint in Galveston's golf cart rules (8)
- Flyover at busy Galveston intersection could be key to easing summer traffic, officials say (8)
- Political Buzz: Local reps aren't down with Dems' departure (8)
- Owners of large dogs in Galveston struggle to find rental properties (8)
- CDC changes course on indoor masks in some parts of the US (8)
- Galveston suggests solution to West Enders' golf cart concerns (7)
- Texas City air quality continues to improve, data shows (7)
- It costs too much to live in Galveston these days (7)
- Galveston seawall parking revenue surpasses $1M early in summer (7)
- As electric vehicles roll out, proposals for power stations pop up (7)
- ZZ Top: Bearded bassist Dusty Hill dies in his sleep at 72 (7)
- Friendswood officer suspended, dozens of cases dismissed as DA probes complaint (7)
- Dickinson councilman dies while hospitalized with COVID (7)
- La Marque safer but still has areas to improve, officials say (7)
- Texas Democrats leave state to try to stop GOP voting bill (7)
- Closing the gap between employers and the unemployed is a tricky but critical move (7)
- US should adopt Project Exile to stop crime (6)
- Galveston leaders hope new strategies spur economic growth (6)
- Galveston seeks extra fees for additional garbage trucks (6)
- Biden orders tough vaccination rules for federal workers (6)
- Galveston asks library to forgo part of a revenue windfall (6)
- Galveston officials confident in safety of island's buildings (6)
- COVID breakthroughs and vaccine myths create vicious cycle (6)
- Inside a KKK murder plot: Grab him up, take him to the river (6)
- Work begins on Galveston's Babe's Beach as leaders eye West End project (6)
- 3 Texas Democrats who fled elections bill vote get COVID (6)
- Age is a mindset, not a number (5)
- Galveston County Commissioners showed guts with border wall vote (5)
- Battleship Texas chances at Galveston's Seawolf Park berth sinking (5)
- Galveston park board needs to get serious, creative about beach trash (5)
- Windstorm association approves 5 percent rate increases (5)
