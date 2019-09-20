Jamia M. Tyson graduates from basic training

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jamia M. Tyson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio. Tyson is the daughter of Jimmie and Felicia Tyson of League City. Jamia is a 2017 graduate of Clear Springs High School, and she also earned an associate degree in 2018 from the University of Central Arkansas.
