The following students at Crosby Middle School made the honor roll for the fourth nine-weeks of the 2020-21 academic year.
All A’s
Sixth grade: Duane Crear, Tyrone Richard Jr., Isabella Rodriguez, and D’Zah Spurlock.
Seventh grade: Haven Cruz, Melanie Davis, Jayvon Freeman, Jorja Hamilton, and Zoe Lewis.
Eighth grade: Aracely Castillo, Waylon Maxwell, Kam’Ron Richardson, Zane Wall, and Tyler Williams.
A/B honor roll
Sixth grade: Patrick Brock, Zoila Brooks, Brandon Coreas, Mercedes Fergusion, Alaysha Harvey, Addison Harwell, David Morales, Jaelyn Pineda, Villa So, and Alexis Vega.
Seventh grade: E’lia Bell, Kolten Cantrell, Cuyler Carney, Caden Clemons, Jaidyn Dynes, Izayah Gonzales, Kiersten Guilllory, Corey Hardy, Amri Morales, Rebekah Mudry, Kaelyn Parham, Robert Perez, Argenis Picasso, Ranferi Pineda, Kylee Provis, Reid Ricard, Ke’Shon Richardson, Brianna Runyon, D’Lyia Smith, Gannin Smith, and Aaron Van Ness.
Eighth grade: Connor Allen, Terell Allen, Keyona Baziel, London Bouldin, Chase Bruton, Yahir Cortez, Jhayla Fontenette, Gabriel Gomez, Trevor Gregory, Trayon Hall, Savanah Hennis, David Howard, Ja’Cory Irving, Jena Jackson, Kelshaun Johnson, caleb Jones, Colby Kadlecek, Na’Shya Maxwell, Rayonna McDade, Albert Ruben, Elijah Sherwood, Xavier Skowron, Allan Vazquez Alejandre, Dustin Vonderheide, Alyssa Wiley, and Christiona Wilson.
