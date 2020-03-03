Dickinson ISD Education Foundation happenings

The Dwane Caldwell Military Scholarship and Charity Foundation donated $13,000 to the Dickinson Independent School District's Education Foundation to help fund the Ronald Hillman Memorial Scholarship Fund. Pictured from left is Amanda Flannery, director, Clifford Hillman, Dwane Caldwell Foundation president, Alicia Hernandez, event coordinator, Boyd Thomure, Dwane Caldwell Foundation board member, and Superintendent Carla Voelkel.

