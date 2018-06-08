The following students made the honor roll for the fourth nine weeks at Ambassadors Preparatory Academy in Galveston:
All A's
First grade: Autumn Foster.
Second grade: Erin Cervantes, Suzan Ellis-Henry, Kensleigh Florence, Rihanna Simmons, Avion Vanhorne, and Neia Vargas.
Third grade: Celeste Maati.
Fourth grade: Athena Villarta.
Fifth grade: Meah Bordelon, Akshara Nauduri, and Xinhe Wang.
A/B honor roll
First grade: Tehran-Zeya Allen, Ella Caldwell, Sebastian Delgadillo, Camila Galvez, Anaya Vargas, Marissa Williams, Niah Williams and Paul Winebrenner.
Second grade: Dennis Benson, Izabella Binienda, Madison Edwards, Crysti’ana Fields, Angelica Garcia, Halim Hill, Neveah Jobe, Jorge Mercado, Emma Sheaffer, Kaylee Simmons, and DeAunna Womack.
Third grade: Chandler Bratton, Kenneth Cabrera, Kashmier Curtis, Kayleigh Doyle, Colton Gomez, Savanna Ivey, Joel Lockett, Camryn Lynch, Journee Matthews, Dahniya Merchant, Jeyunna Ross, Jamirah Smith, Myniah Smith, Prince Thomas, and Caden Webb.
Fourth grade: Davon Harris, Kelisa Jones, Eduardo Rodarte and Alora Signo.
Fifth grade: Andrew Altizer, Reynaldo Caberea, and Salvador Rivera.
Sixth grade: Nadia Compton, Titianna Rodriguez, and Eddison Rue Sweeny.
Eighth grade: Nylia Coleman.
•••
Perfect attendance
The following students made perfect attendance for the entire 2017-18 school year at Ambassadors Preparatory Academy in Galveston:
PK3: Psalms Conley, Khi Edwards, and Zuri Wallace.
Kindergarten: Eiden Fobbs and Annabella Graham.
First grade: Ella Caldwell, Sebastian Delgadillo, Ronijah Galicia, Camila Galvez, and Christopher Lara.
Second grade: De’Aunna Womack.
Third grade: Trae Carrillo, Kashmier Curtis, Adrian Diaz, Journee Matthews, Valeria Orea, Ibraham Soto, and Caden Webb.
Fourth grade: Athena Villarta.
Fifth grade: Kristi Alocha, Aaliyah Caldwell, Alana Caldwell, Jordan Joseph, and Joseph Patane.
Sixth grade: Egypt Edwards, Elise Jones, and Eddison Rue Sweeny.
