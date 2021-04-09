Local student receives member of the year award

Galveston native, Rachel Widder, a communication student at West Texas A&M University, and president of the school's chapter of the National Broadcasting Society, was selected as the Alpha Epsilon Rho Member of the Year during the 58th annual National Electronic Media Association/NBS-AERho convention March 26-28, which was held virtually. 

