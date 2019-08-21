Port of Galveston happenings

Port of Galveston CEO and Director Rodger Rees and several port team members helped launch conservation efforts by volunteering to cut trailheads and remove debris at Artist Boat on Aug. 15. The Port is grateful for the opportunity to give back and to make a difference in the community.
