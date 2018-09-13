Salvation Army Community Center

The Salvation Army held a joint ribbon cutting at the site of the future Moody Family Corps Community Center in Texas City on Sept. 6. Some of the community members present were, from left to right, Doreen Hughes, Chris Doyle, Phil Roberts, Captains Patrick and Jennifer Jones, Ruth Rendon, Gina Spagnola, Steve Paterson, Leonard Woolsey and Allan Matthews.
